Jamie Lee Curtis delights fans with sun-soaked beach photo

Jamie Lee Curtis took social media and the box office by storm in the leadup to Halloween, thanks to her part in the hit franchise. She is now enjoying some well-deserved downtime, and her home is a total dream!

The Hollywood veteran took to her Instagram page to celebrate her 64th birthday with a series of selfies that revealed never before seen glimpses into her epic Los Angeles mansion. Jamie purchased the Spanish Colonial Revival house back in 1992 and keep scrolling if you've ever wondered what the Halloween stars kitchen looked like – you'll be amazed by the sun-soaked private ocean view from her porch.

Jamie excitedly took to Instagram to tell her fans: "TODAY IS MY BIRTHDAY!" with a photo of herself beaming in the bright sunshine wearing a vibrant red hat. Jamie also added a heartfelt message to her late mother, Janet Leigh, the actress who starred in the iconic 60s horror film Psycho.

The Halloween star's 4.6 Instagram fanbase then got a sneak peek into Jamie's Santa Monica home and we couldn't help but marvel over the sprawling wooden porch that extended right down the beachfront, within splashing distance from the Pacific Ocean.

Jamie was a ray of sunlight on her 64th birthday

Jamie previously told Architectural Digest about how she saw potential in the 1920's era home: “I’m one of those impulsive people–I believe that I can make almost any place lovely; I can make it a home,” she told the publication. “Almost any house I see–it’s fabulous.”

The actress certainly did make the home fabulous, the wooden outside area is perfect for sunbathing, and she went on to renovate the then-modest two-bedroom abode to add another bedroom and two more bathrooms.

The kitchen of her 1920's home features chic white marble

The photos from inside Jamie's home are an impressive sight too. The kitchen featured huge white marble countertops, a wide marble kitchen island in the centre of the space and huge bay windows.

Jamie's understated style was revealed by the minimal décor and strategically placed white candles and simple bone china trinkets.

Jamie achieved her Zen-like goal

The Zen-like feel of Jamie's home was exactly what she dreamed of when she bought the home with her husband Christopher Guest: "My goal for the house was to bridge something old and tired with a much more contemporary aesthetic, which is the way we live. It's the blending of these two elements–an old traditional Mediterranean house with a sort of Zen. The thing I'm proud of is that blending, which is very much a part of me."

Dozens of fans poured over the photos that Jamie shared and commented on how chic they thought her home was: "Omg, that is so chic!" exclaimed one fan, which was echoed by many more who concurred that it was "so, so chic."

Jamie's fans were full of love for the star on her birthday and one fan replied: "Happy birthday day icon!!!"

