Taylor Swift's bathrooms at former $45,000/month Cornelia Street home spark debate

Taylor Swift, 32, used to live in an impressive New York condo on Cornelia Street and it's now back on the rental market. The buzz around the Zillow listing has sparked a hot debate on Twitter – and it centres around Taylor's former bathrooms.

The bathrooms in the property have bidets, sparking a debate around the controversial home addition and whether one should be present in every bathroom or just the master.

"Anyone who has only one bidet knows what it's like when the bathroom with the bidet is taken all too well so I appreciate that there are multiple bidets here," wrote a Zillow fan account.

A fan then remarked: "In Italy we don't really let guests do bidets. It's for personal use of the owner" and another wrote: "I’m in California and wish there were a bidet in every public bathroom."

The listing also reveals that the property has a rooftop terrace with sweeping city vistas across the West Village and a luxurious pool level.

Taylor Swift’s former townhouse rental on Cornelia Street is back on the market for rent for an easy $45,000 a month. pic.twitter.com/H1VZjTaT8k — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 22, 2022

Taylor's former pad has caused a debate

The iconic Cornelia Street home may appeal to Swifties as it formulated the title and the lyrics for one of her songs.

The advert describes the rental as "a spectacular home with a modernist flair" and another major selling point of the abode is the drive-in garage for easy access.

While Taylor may have been renting out this home, according to her son, the star has a dazzling $81million property portfolio as reported by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Taylor paid in cash for this Rhode Island home

The hitmaker now has another New York home, which is comprised of two penthouses. It has 8,309 square feet of living space, ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Taylor has bought and sold homes in LA, racking in a tidy profit and she has even bought her parents a Greek Revival-style mansion in Forest Hills, Nashville.

The real estate purchase was made in 2011 and set the singer back $2.5 million.

