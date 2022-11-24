Carrie Underwood's Thanksgiving gift from husband Mike Fisher will blow you away The couple have a lot to be thankful for

Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher and their two boys live an idyllic life in Tennessee, and they've no doubt got some amazing plans for Thanksgiving.

The singer has just wrapped the first leg of her Denim and Rhinestones Tour and is overjoyed to be back with her family and her husband had something very special to welcome her back with.

While the holiday isn't about gifts, the former ice-hockey player revealed he'd been working hard to make a change to their 400 acre farm where they enjoy a wholesome existance away from the spotlight.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's love story

Mike unveiled an enormous new structure built on their land which will bring plenty of excitement for the family.

Taking to Instagram, the former ice hockey player shared a snapshot of the barn and wrote: "Finished up the barn build! Thank you @summertownmetals it was great working with you guys! We love it!"

Carrie adores being on stage but she loves nothing more than being back with her loved ones at their home.

Mike completed a huge barn at their family home

When her work isn't taking her around the world, she clearly revels in being a homebody. "I don't want to go to restaurants, I don't want to travel. I don't want to go anywhere," she shared with fans during an appearance on Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

Carrie continued: "I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that."

However, she went on to share that her husband of 12 years is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out.

Carrie and Mike live on a 400 acre farm Tennessee

"He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

"I'm like, 'We don't need to go out all the time,' so I pull him back a little bit. And then he's like, 'We need to go somewhere sometimes. Can we please interact with other people?'"

