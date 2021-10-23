Jamie Lee Curtis' glorious home with husband Christopher Guest is full of inspiration Halloween actress Jamie has lived here since 1992

It was back in 1992 when actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest fell in love with their home, and they still live in the same house to this very day.

The Halloween actress, whose daughter Ruby has just come out as transgender, lives in Los Angeles in a stunning Spanish Colonial Revival house.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Jamie candidly admitted: "I believe that I can make almost any place lovely; I can make it a home. Almost any house I see – it's fabulous." And her positivity shines through in the house itself, as it's filled with inspirational and motivational quotes. Take a look around…

The actress has a stunning kitchen

In the same AD article, Jamie calls the kitchen "the emotional center of the house," and that's where the family tend to congregate.

She's shown this space off online via her Instagram channel, and we can see why everyone would be drawn to it.

We love Jamie's be kind print

It's a bright room with white walls, white cupboards and wooden floors. There is a marble-clad island which adds a touch of luxury and the bohemian rug and antique furniture keep it more laid back.

One photograph taken in the kitchen revealed that the family have a colourful print which reads: "Note to self: Be kind, be kind, be kind."

The family have positive affirmations throughout the house

The motivational messages don't stop there though – there are more!

Jamie also has tea towels which double as wall hangings which read: "You are here" and: "You are not alone."

The motivational messages are great

Another corner of the actress' abode reveals a vintage console table, antique-looking chairs and a unique black and white artwork.

Jamie's home is lived in and loved

Jamie and her husband Christopher have clearly made this house a happy home, but there is always more to be done. Christopher revealed: "I think it’s like anything: It’s a work in progress. This house is going to keep living."

