Why Queen Consort Camilla won't invite her 'Queen's companions' to move in

Queen Consort Camilla, 75, has just appointed six close friends to officially become her royal companions, but they won't be moving in with the royal at Clarence House.

King Charles III's wife is doing things differently to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who had royal 'ladies in waiting', some of which lived with her and helped with tasks inside her royal residence.

Camilla's confidents will attend engagements with her, but will not assist with more private matters, meaning there is no need for them to move into Camilla's regal home with Charles.

This may also be because King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla are yet to move into Buckingham Palace, which has plenty of extra space for live in staff.

Lady Sarah Keswick is one of Camilla's chosen friends

Camilla's close 'Queen's companions' are Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz, Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm and Lady Sarah Keswick.

The late Queen's former ladies-in-waiting have managed to retain their special positions within the royal family, as they continue to assist the King with special events at Buckingham Palace.

Charles and Camilla won't spend Christmas at their private residence in London as it's been announced that the royals will travel to Sandringham House in Norfolk for the festive season, just as his late mother once did.

His family, including Prince William, Princess Kate and their children, are expected to gather, as they have so many times in the past.

This Christmas marks the first without Charles' beloved mother and also his first as King. On Christmas Day he will address the nation, and it will the country's first speech delivered by a King in some 70 years. In fact, it will be the first time in history that a King's Christmas speech will be televised as the previous King George VI's speeches were broadcast via radio.

