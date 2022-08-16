Prince Charles to close his home with Duchess Camilla next month - details The royal's second home is closing its doors

Prince Charles, 73, and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall, 75, have a stunning countryside home, Highgrove House, but it won't be open for much longer, and here's why.

Her Majesty the Queen's son will close the doors of his Gloucestershire estate next month, as per their annual schedule, meaning visitors only have a few weeks left to book in and see the glorious grounds.

The estate has been open since April for fans to visit, and the outdoor tour includes a guided look at the beautiful surroundings and manicured grounds, a stop off in the Highgrove Estate shop and a chance to sample afternoon tea treats at the Orchard Tea Room.

It is likely that the grounds will open once again in 2023 for the same sort of period, for the public to be able to enjoy the royal's home.

The Queen's son takes great pride in the vast estate

Charles first bought the property in 1980, and he used to live there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is where he and Duchess Camilla go for their summer breaks.

The 18th century royal residence is surrounded by 900 acres of organic land, including a farm which Prince Charles installed when he first renovated the house.

Charles sells his farm produce

The royal is keen on eco-friendly farming, and he has installed solar panels and an green waste system. He also works very hard to produce his own fruits and vegetables on the land. In fact, the estate is where Charles developed his very own Duchy Originals brand of organic produce, which is now sold by Waitrose and Ocado.

In a previous interview with National Geographic, the father-of-two said, "In farming, as in gardening, I happen to believe that if you treat the land with love and respect then it will repay you in kind."

