King Charles's very unique Christmas gifts revealed

In a matter of days, December will be upon us, with thoughts already turning to the upcoming Christmas period.

MORE: King Charles: The one thing he never leaves the house without

This year will be especially poignant for the British royal family given that it will be King Charles's first since acceding the throne, following the death of the Queen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Royal Family on Christmas Day at Sandringham through the years

In his role as the monarch, the King will continue traditions that have been performed for many years – including the gifts he gives out.

READ: King Charles has a very special wish for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte

MORE: 16 photos that show King Charles' special bond with his grandchildren

Prior to her passing in September, the Queen gave out a number of Christmas trees from her Windsor Crown Estate. It's a tradition that was started in 1937 by her father, King George VI – and now her son will take up the mantle.

The Queen would donate a number of Christmas tree during the festive period

As well as donating money to several charities in Windsor each Christmas, the Queen would gift Christmas trees each year to Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, St. Giles' Cathedral and the Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

READ: King Charles breaks 19-year tradition with Buckingham Palace change

MORE: King Charles' Christmas trees you can shop next week – details

Churches and schools in the Sandringham area would also receive a tree from Her Majesty.

Pictured sitting at her desk in Buckingham Palace at Christmas time

Continuing another tradition from her father, King George VI and her grandfather, George V, the Queen also gave Christmas puddings to her staff.

READ: King Charles' rarely-seen space at Buckingham Palace is secretly snapped

MORE: The Princess of Wales' Christmas announcement leaves royal fans confused

About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) were distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police. Each pudding was accompanied by a greeting card from The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh.

It’s highly likely that King Charles will continue the festive traditions followed by his beloved 'mama'.

King Charles will likely continue the traditions set out by his beloved mother

However, it's not known whether the royal family will all head to Sandringham estate in Norfolk for Christmas Day as they have in the past.

During the sixties, when the Queen's children were small, many Christmases were celebrated at Windsor Castle, where the royal family spends Easter. But since 1988, when the castle was being rewired, Royal Christmases returned to Sandringham.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.