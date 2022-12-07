Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-webb films never-before-seen bedroom with husband Daniel

Gogglebox favourites Stephen and Daniel Lustig-webb reside in Brighton along with their beloved dogs and while we get to peek into their living room each Friday night, the couple have now given a glimpse of their private bedroom!

Stephen picked up his phone to film inside their sleeping quarters to capture one of their sweet dogs, which are named Babs, Princess and Betsey Boo, on camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglexbox star Stephen Lustig-webb gives glimpse inside private bedroom

Stephen was heard asking: "Who wants a sweetie?," and as predicted a fluffy eared doggy popped up from the bedsheets in hope of a treat.

The video clip revealed that Daniel and Stephen have chic plain white sheets on their bed – a rather pared-back choice for their vibrant Brighton pad. However, the corner of the frame did reveal that the pair have a bright yellow headboard and have decorated the bed with a yellow and grey cushion.

The stars are proud pooch parents

The TV stars – who tied the knot in July 2018 – moved into this stunning apartment in September 2021 and in the last year they have made their own stamp on their space.

On Valentine's Day Stephen showed off their jaw-dropping kitchen with stained wood floors, modern furnishings and quirky décor. There's a chandelier and a neon sign that reads: "I wanna dance with somebody."

The cooking space has built-in appliances and high-shine grey cupboards along with white surfaces.

FACTS: What do the stars of Gogglebox do for day jobs?

Their seafront home is in a prime location and is believed to be worth £575k. Despite being settled in their stunning residence, Stephen hinted that he may want to invest in a swanky motorhome.

The couple live in a vibrant home in Brighton

Stephen recently reshared a video of a converted van posted by Jorvik Van Conversions, hinting at his desire to switch to an off-grid lifestyle.

"I WANT THIS!!!" Stephen gushed, resharing a post from @jorvikvanconversions that read: "Our latest Bespoke Sandy! This one has been a labour of love [heart emoji] Fully off-grid luxury home on wheels."

TAKE A LOOK: Inside Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's quirky home

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.