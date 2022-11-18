Gogglebox's Izzi Warner's game-changing Christmas tree trick you'll want to copy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Gogglebox favourite Izzi Warner, sister of Ellie Warner, has got into the festive spirit already with a gorgeous Christmas tree, and there's an extra special addition we're very intrigued by!

The Channel 4 star has added a small white fence around her tree, separating it off from the rest of her living room, and it's a genius way to keep her pets away from the décor.

"The fence is for the dogs – not risking my best baubles being chewed. Good old Amazon," wrote Izzi when she shared a snap of her creation on Instagram Stories.

Izzi's tree has already been erected

Izzy's tree is rather impressive with giant silver baubles and glowy gold lights so we can see why she'd want to protect it at all costs.

Like Izzy's idea? It's great if you've got dogs and kids.

Christmas tree fence, £9.98, Amazon

Fans don't usually get to see much of Izzy's home as it is sister Ellie's home that they film Gogglebox at. Ellie shares her home with her partner Nat and we've been lucky enough to see lots of looks inside the colourful abode as she has a whole Instagram page (@throughmykeyhole) dedicated to her home renovations at her 1930's property in Leeds.

The cosy lounge has leather sofas which are dressed with orange velour cushions and a plush navy throw. The walls have been wallpapered with a vibrant, retro design which brightens up our screens each week.

This year has been testing for the family as Ellie's boyfriend Nat Eddleston was left in intensive care after being hit by a car during a night out in Leeds on Saturday 19 March.

Nat reportedly suffered a broken neck, back and two collapsed lungs and was put on life support following the accident.

Ellie took a break from Gogglebox filming to care for Nat but returned to the show in mid-May, with Nat even making a brief cameo as Ellie called him on the phone at the start of one of the episodes.

