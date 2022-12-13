Holiday home gift guide: 15 items to make them love their home even more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s anything the last few years of nesting have taught us, it’s that our homes could use a bit more sprucing up. After all, it’s where we spend most of our time in, so it’s always good practice to make it as pleasing and comfortable as possible. That’s precisely why gifts that could be useful for the home make for great presents, because when it comes to upgrading our living spaces, there’s no such thing as too much.

RELATED: 36 best gifts under $25: Holiday presents they'll love that only LOOK expensive

MORE: These are the 70 best gifts in the year's best holiday gift guides: Nordstrom, Wayfair, more

Now the key to gifting homeware is that it has to contribute to making a house more enjoyable to live in. With that being said, we did all the thinking for you, so all you have to do is add to cart!

Serene Evolution White Noise Machine, was $56.21, now $47.99, Amazon

With this white noise machine, anyone can sleep like a baby, including literal babies. It can mask distracting noises like barking dogs and snoring with a variety of soothing sounds and has a built-in timer for automatic shutdown as you snooze. It also comes with a remote that works up to 50 feet away.

Hatch Restore Reading Light, Sound Machine & Sunrise Alarm Clock, $129.99, Nordstrom

It may not look like much, but this device can help you customize your sleep environment. The reading light emits a soft glow for your nightly page-turning, the sound machine delivers soothing content for winding down, and the alarm clock simulates sunrise to make waking up more refreshing.

The Casper Original Pillow, $65, Target

This top-rated pillow has sold thousands for a reason. It features an innovative pillow-in-pillow design with a supportive inner pillow and a soft outer pillow, and packs individually blown fiber clusters that maintain the shape with a quick fluff.

Ember Mug, $149.95, Ember

Know anyone who loves their coffee? This mug is specially designed to keep their beverage warm all day, everyday. It lets the user set an exact drinking temperature, so your coffee is just how you want it with every sip.

Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set With Cutlery, $36.99, Amazon

Made from 100% natural bamboo, this cheese board lets you serve your favorite meats and cheeses in style. A cutlery set is included with the built-in slide out drawer, so it pretty much has everything you need for entertaining guests.

Chefman Toast-Air Dual-Function Air Fryer + Toaster Oven, was $139 now $99, Walmart

This multi-functional air fryer and toaster oven hybrid can pretty much prep any meal. It’s capable of air frying, baking, broiling, toasting, and more, and has 9 preset options to make short work of any kitchen task.

Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp Hand Carved, was $22.23 now $18.99, Walmart

This lamp can instantly change the vibe of any space. It features a warm white led light that is great for creating a relaxing atmosphere, but it can also function as a great night light.

Money Tree, was $39 now $31, Lively Root

The money tree has always been known to bring good fortune to the recipient, making it a great gift this holiday season. Since it’s an indoor plant, it doesn’t require much upkeep, and it helps purify the air, too.

Bee & Willow Cable Knit Faux Fur Throw Blanket, was $40 now $28, Bed,​​ Bath & Beyond

This cozy blanket can either function as a decorative piece or a cozy companion to cuddle up with. It features a plush and soft texture that’s always comforting and its polyester material makes it easy to spot clean.

Toucan Wireless Video Doorbell, $129.99, Amazon

Help your loved ones track their deliveries with this top-rated video doorbell with a 180-degree ultra wide-angle lens that works even in low light conditions. It also comes with a bunch of nifty home security features, including 9 customizable motion detection zones, night vision, and two-way audio.

Google Nest Hub, was $99.99 now $49.99, Best Buy

With the Google Nest Hub, anyone can stay entertained at home with shows, videos, and music. Thanks to its Alexa compatibility, you can also command it to control the lights, appliances, and other smart devices you have in your home.

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, was $274.99 now $179.99, iRobot

Know someone who needs a bit of help tidying up at home? This robot vacuum has all the features that allow for a complete clean. It learns its owner's cleaning habits to automatically take care of daily dirt, dust, and debris, and it can thoroughly clean carpets, hard floors, corners, and edges.

Homemaid Living Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Tray, was $59.99 now $33.99, Amazon

With this caddy, anyone can feel like they’re at the spa. It fits in almost all standard bathtubs and is designed to hold a glass, a book or tablet, and even soap.

Tushy Spa 3.0 Warm Water Bidet, was $159 now $129, Tushy

This bidet attachment can help comfortably clean your bum and deliver a spa-like clean. It has soothing temperature control, a self-cleaning nozzle, and adjustable water pressure control. It also installs in 10 minutes or less and fits in most standard toilets.

Live Fine Towel Warmer, was $109.99 now $99.99, Target

You don’t think you need a towel warmer until you experience having one at home. This one is just like the ones you see in salons and spas, designed to warm up to two oversized bath towels at a time. It can also warm up hand and face towels, small robes, neck towels, hair wraps, and more.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.