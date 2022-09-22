Fall into 40% savings on mattresses and more from Brentwood Home!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just because Labor Day sales are over and done with doesn’t mean you’ve missed your chance to score major discounts on mattresses! To welcome the arrival of fall, Brentwood Home is holding a sale on luxury mattresses, pillows, cushions and more.

RELATED: How to choose a mattress: ultimate buying guide

MORE: This new sleep tool helps you find the perfect mattress – and it’s genius!

From now until October 4, you can take $100 off the Cypress Affordable Memory Foam Mattress with the code CYPRESS and $150 off Oceano, Crystal Cove, and Hybrid Latex Mattresses with code SNOOZE. You can also snap up a 40% discount on seat cushions and lumbar pillows, 30% savings on pillows, pillow covers, and pillow protectors, and 15% off yoga cushions.

Whether you need a mattress that will keep your spine properly aligned or a bum-saving seat cushion that will make your workday more comfortable, enjoy significant savings on these innovative bedding items.





Cypress Affordable Memory Foam, was $579 now $478 with code CYPRESS, Brentwood Home

Score this already affordable mattress at an even more pocket-friendly price. It features a cooling, charcoal-infused memory foam that offers temperature and moisture control and plant-based BioFoam layers that are more environmentally friendly.

Oceano Luxury Hybrid Mattress, was $1,269 now $1,119 with code SNOOZE, Brentwood Home

This award-winning mattress boasts nine layers of premium materials, including BioFoam memory foam that contours to your curves and Air Luxe foam that delivers deep down pressure relief. It has 2,697 individually wrapped coils strategically placed in seven zones, offering support like no other. It’s also made out of non-toxic materials to allow for a healthier snoozing experience.





Easy Adjustable Power Base, was $1,699 now $1,189, Brentwood Home

You no longer have to prop up a lot of pillows to find a comfortable position when you have this adjustable bed frame. It’s engineered to ease you into the position you want with the help of a wireless remote control. There are also preset buttons that adjust the frame to three of the most popular positions — reading, anti-snore, and zero gravity — as well as a built-in massage option that helps reduce stress and body aches.

Lumbar Pillow, was $54 now $33, Brentwood Home

If you’re the type to hunch over a desk throughout the workday, you’ll benefit from this pillow’s charcoal-infused memory foam that contours to your spine to relieve pressure, all while delivering a cooling sensation to prevent you from feeling stuffy. It comes with a stretchy, sturdy elastic strap to ensure that it stays in place all day.





Oceano Gel Memory Foam Pillow, was $136 now $96, Brentwood Home

This pillow is one of the few cushions on the market that caters to just about any sleeping style. With its adjustable fill and zipper access, you can easily remove the fill to achieve your ideal loft and density, resulting in proper spinal alignment and deeper sleep. It even comes with cooling gel memory foam to prevent night sweats.





Crystal Cove Oval Meditation Yoga Cushion, was $79 now $68, Brentwood Home

SHOP NOW

Find your zen with this best-selling yoga cushion designed by Los Angeles yoga instructor Angela Kukhahn. Designed to cater to meditators and yogis of all skill levels, it offers just the right amount of height and support to make your practice all the more comfortable. It’s also 100% certified vegan by Vegan Action and is free of flame retardants, heavy metals, formaldehyde, or phthalates.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.