Best Thanksgiving table decorations: Spruce up your Thanksgiving table with these embellishments

Tasked to host Thanksgiving dinner this year? You should know by now that you have to meet certain standards. Not only are you expected to cook the juiciest turkey known to mankind, but your guests are also looking forward to what you have to bring to the table beyond food.

While the scrumptious food is the main event of any Thanksgiving shindig, you can elevate the festivities further by unleashing your tablescaping skills. The best thanksgiving table decorations are certainly a must to make it a celebration to remember. From twig-adorned table runners to velvet pumpkin pieces, here are some thanksgiving table decors that can help add an extra flair to your feast:

Best Thanksgiving Table Decorations from Etsy

Thanksgiving Custom Wood Place Nametags, $3.73, Etsy

Perfect for intimate dinners, these custom name tags let you make everyone seated at the table extra special. Made from ⅛-inch baltic birchwood, they come in various color finishes and can double as a unique giveaway.

Fall Tablescape Kit, $55, Etsy

If you can’t be bothered to assemble a complete tablescape, this kit comes packed with everything you need to make your Thanksgiving table look beautiful and put-together. Along with a set-up guide, it includes 45 items for decorating: 7 faux pumpkins, 10 pinecones, 4 votive candles, 10 greenery picks, 2 candlestick holders, and so much more.

Turkey Harvest Candle, $25, Etsy

One turkey not enough for the table? You can get everyone in a festive mood even further with this turkey bird candle designed with pumpkins and corn for a beautiful harvest scene. Not only is it easy on the eyes, but it’s a treat for your nose, too!

Floral Tealight Holder, $5, Etsy

If you’re fine with your regular candles or tealights, you can just spruce them up with these holders that make for elegant table accents. They mimic lacy foliage with pretty little flowers, which you can also use for other occasions.

Best Thanksgiving Table Decorations from Amazon

Hearts & Crafts Concrete Speckled Candle Tins, was $49.99 now $35.99, Amazon

These multipurpose tin cans can either be used as a candle holder or canister for storing snacks your guests can munch on while they wait for the turkey. Designed with concrete-speckled patterns, they double as decorations as well.

350 Piece Gold Dinnerware Set, $84.99, Amazon

Just because you don’t feel like washing the dishes doesn’t mean you have to settle for plain, disposable tableware. This set comes packed with heavy-duty yet disposable silverware and plates with gold trims for added elegance to the dinner table.

Benson Mills Harvest Legacy Damask Fabric Table Cloth, $23.79, Amazon

You won’t even have to fuss too much with additional decorations when you have this tablecloth on. Featuring a rich, terracotta color that’s perfect for fall, it adds personality to any table.

Impress Life Acorn String Lights, $16.03, Amazon

Create a warm, cozy atmosphere in the dining room with these string lights shaped like acorns. The bendable copper can conform to any shape, while the colored LEDs provide a sparkling glow that can be seen from any angle.

Best Thanksgiving Table Decorations from Uncommon Goods

Together Again Family Keepsake Tablecloth, was $78, now $64.99, Uncommon Goods

Make your Thanksgiving meal extra fun with this interactive tablecloth that features spaces for writing and drawing stories. Everyone on the table can fill it up with scribbles and notes that you can revisit years down the line. Consider it a time capsule, if you will.

Turkey Pumpkin Holder, $45, Uncommon Goods

Dress your pumpkin to the nines and make it the star of the table with this unique table holder. Great for 8 to 10-pound pumpkins, it adds feet, two wings, and a tail, taking it from gourd to gobbler.

Four Seasons Dried Flower Candles, $50, Uncommon Goods

These candles are pretty enough that they can also serve as lovely table decors. Made by skilled artisans, each candle features unique botanical work and natural fragrances that elevate the ambiance of any room.

Reclaimed Wine Barrel Wine Rack, $68, Uncommon Goods

Display your booze in style! Showcase your favorite vino with this tabletop display that can make you appreciate your bottles even more. Each piece is skillfully handcrafted from authentic Napa Valley barrels and can hold up to six of your best bottles.

Best Thanksgiving Table Decorations from Food52

Creekside Farms Citrus Garland, $98, Food52

Who says garlands are strictly for fireplaces and mantels? This particular piece would look gorgeous on the Thanksgiving table with its dried blood oranges and citrus slices that deliver exciting pops of color. Just drape it across the table and you’re good to go!

Frederick Arndt Artworks Mid-Century Modern Napkin Holder, $71.50, Food52

Not your ordinary napkin holder. This piece functions as a decorative centerpiece with its intricate woodcut design, making it a conversation starter. It’s inspired by mid-century modern trends as evidenced by the delicate pattern and sharp angles and lines.

Hot Skwash Velvet Decorative Pumpkins, $115, Food52

Place these velvet beauties on the table to make a statement. Handmade by a talented textile artisan, these squashes feature lifelike shapes and bold colors and are adorned with actual stems for a touch of authenticity.

Farmhouse Pottery Handturned Wood Candlestick, $85, Food52

Bring farmhouse vibes to the Thanksgiving table with these hand-turned wooden candlesticks. Compatible with taper candles, they have visible wood graining, light natural finishes, and clean curves, resulting in a beautiful, balanced design.

Best Thanksgiving Table Decorations from Grandin Road

Battery-Operated Orange Micro Lights, was $24.50, now $19.60, Grandin Road

Take tablescaping to the next level by adding these microlights. Drape them over the buffet or wrap them around other decor pieces to infuse a literal glow to your feast. These lights are battery-operated and don’t have electrical cords, so there’s no tangling to hassle you as you decorate.

Pinecone Tabletop Candle Holder, was $69.50 now $55.60, Grandin Road

If you want more natural lighting, you can light your candles and place them in this holder designed with sculpted metal branches and pine needles, along with authentic pinecones. It can accommodate three candles, and for maximum impact, you can buy two to display on opposite ends of the table.

Twiggy Table Runner, was $99.50 now $79.60, Grandin Road

Versatile for use not only on Thanksgiving but also year-round, this table runner brings forth an organic, textural touch to your table setting. You can use it on its own, but you also have the option to layer it with other linens.

Foliage Dessert Plates, Set of Four, was $69.50, now $55.60, Grandin Road

Tableware can serve as decorative pieces, too! This set packs four dessert plates that feature leaf and berry patterns and warm, metallic gold edges, making them perfect for use on special occasions.

