What you need to host the perfect World Cup viewing party!

It's back! The world's greatest sporting event has returned - this time in the fall rather than summer - to entertain billions around the world. The 2022 men's World Cup in Qatar will be an exciting affair whether or not you're a soccer - ahem, football - fan. And not just because Shakira, BTS member Jung Kook, Black Eyed Peas, and J Balvin are rumored to perform.

In the next few weeks, 64 men’s matches will be played in Qatar, with the winning country not just taking home the world cup to a proud nation, but also laying claim to bragging rights for the next four years. Everyone’s about to witness history and what better way to do that than to host a viewing party? It can be your excuse to get together with your friends and family and scream at the screen for hours on end.

And to make sure you can be the best host you can be, here are a few essentials you may want to have in tow:

AuKing Mini Projector, was $99.99 now $89.99, Amazon

Why settle on your TV when you can watch on a larger screen instead? This mini projector can display the game to up to 170 inches from a 1 to 5-meter distance and offers a 35 percent brighter image. It has a built-in speaker so there’s no need for external ones, but you also have the option to connect your existing speakers for better sonics.

Sony S100F 2.0ch Soundbar, was $129.99 now $98, Amazon

Speaking of sonics, you may also want to grab a soundbar for a better viewing experience. This one lets you set up your own theater at home with its built-in tweeter, 2-ch speaker, and Bluetooth compatibility. It delivers deep sound with its Bass Reflex speaker and lets you hear sound come from all around you with its S-Force Pro Front Surround feature.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max, was $54.99 now $34.99, Amazon

Cut the cable? No problem! You can still access Hulu Live, SlingTV, and YouTube TV with the Fire TV Stick, which delivers smooth 4K streaming with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio. It has a Live View Picture-in Picture feature, allowing you to view the front door camera without stopping the game, so you can see who’s showing up on the doorstep with a fresh batch of beer throughout the day.

Poweroni USB Charging Dock, was $41.52 now $26.99, Amazon

With everyone and their mother at your house, there probably won’t be any power outlets left for them to charge their devices. This multi-device charging dock can juice up six gadgets simultaneously, thanks to the smart USB ports built-in. It can support all types of USB charging cables, meaning it can power up iPhones, iPads, Androids, Kindles, and more.

Plastic Champagne Flutes, was $15.99 now $13.99, Amazon

Is it a really watch party without alcohol involved? But make sure to sip in style with these champagne glass flutes for your mimosas, sangrias, cocktails, and just plain old beer. They’re made from BPA-free plastic and feature a shatterproof design so no shards are left behind if the party gets too wild.

