Jimmy Fallon's marvellous $5.7m home looks like a theme park - see inside The Tonight Show host's second home in the Hamptons features tunnel slides - his daughters Franny and Winnie love it!

Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen and their children, Frances (Franny) and Winnie split their time between two homes and their cool downtown Manhattan apartment is nothing compared to their mansion in Sagaponack, hidden in the Hamptons.

The Tonight Show host let fans into his Hamptons beach house when he hosted the late-night show from home during the Covid-19 pandemic and he has continued to share glimpses on his Instagram page, leaving fans in awe. From a huge arts and crafts room for Jimmy's daughters to a high-tech-looking gym and indoor tunnel slide. We hardly know where to begin!

Keep scrolling to see what makes the TV star's home so special...

Jimmy Fallon's slide

Jimmy has his very own slide to get from one floor to the other.

Another episode showed that the slide is red, and there is a desk at the bottom, as well as retro lockers.

Jimmy Fallon's games room

As well as the main living room, Jimmy has a separate living-turned-games-room. It's designed with wooden paneling on the walls and has a retro counter-style desk at one side, a piano, and two green armchairs.

Another area of the games room has a shelving unit with Disney's seven dwarves on top and a vintage popcorn machine. There is also a drum kit.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jimmy has a foosball table, as seen behind him here.

Jimmy Fallon's garden

Outside, Jimmy has a trampoline, with a basketball hoop fitted within the net.

Jimmy Fallon's workshop

Jimmy has his own arts and crafts workshop, where his daughter spends a lot of time.

Jimmy Fallon's living room

Perhaps the tamest room of them all is the main living room, designed with cream walls, and a cream button-back sofa with red patterned cushions.

Jimmy Fallon's home gym

Jimmy's personal home gym is very much in keeping with the rest of the brightly colored house. It is decorated with retro blue and orange patterned wallpaper, and Jimmy has apparently opted for the brightest colored equipment he could find.

