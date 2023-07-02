Jimmy Fallon's two daughters with wife Nancy Juvonen are so grown up in very rare family photo

Jimmy Fallon provided a rare glimpse into his life at home in the midst of time off the air due to the ongoing WGA strikes as the demand for fair wages and beneficial contracts remain.

The late night host, 48, has been spending more time with family amid ongoing negotiations after the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon went dark along with several other late night shows.

He shared a rare family photo featuring wife Nancy Juvonen and their two daughters, Winnie and Frances, spending time together over the long weekend.

The joyful shot featured the family-of-four posing beside the water as Jimmy hoisted his younger daughter into his arms and Nancy embraced Winnie.

"I agreed to take this photo only if I could stand on the dry side of the dock. Happy 2nd of July!" he captioned his photo, which was quickly inundated with heart emojis from fans.

© Instagram Jimmy shared a rare family photo with his wife Nancy and their daughters

"Everything about you makes me smile!! Your family is beautiful. Happy July 2nd!!" one commented, while another said: "Ahhh! We love this family photo of y'all! Happy July 2nd, Fallon Fam!"

A third added: "Wow, your girls are growing like weeds! Enjoy the weekend!" while one also wrote: "Wow, your baby girls are so grown and beautiful! You guys look so happy."

Jimmy and Nancy, a film producer, welcomed Winnie, who will turn 10 this month, and Frances, eight, via surrogacy.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Winnie in 2013 and Frances the year after

The couple struggled with infertility for five years, and the TV host has been incredibly open about their parenthood journey. Opening up to Savannah Guthrie on the Today Show soon after Winnie's birth, Jimmy said: "My wife and I had been trying [for] a while to have a baby. We tried a bunch of things – so we had a surrogate."

Jimmy and Nancy have been married for over 15 years, but the pair would never have crossed paths if it wasn't for Nancy's friend and Flower Films co-partner, Drew Barrymore.

Back in 2005, Drew and Jimmy co-starred in a baseball-themed romantic comedy called Fever Pitch. The film was produced by none other than Flower Films, which introduced the comedian to his future wife.

© Getty Images Jimmy and Nancy have been married since 2007

Jimmy and Nancy enjoyed a whirlwind romance, with the actor popping the question in the summer of 2007. They went on to tie the knot in December 2008 in the British Virgin Islands' Necker Island – Richard Branson's private island.

Away from the spotlight, the family-of-four enjoy a wholesome life in the Hamptons in their home complete with six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

© Instagram The family-of-four spends their days in the Hamptons

Their home boasts a farmhouse, two cottages, two barns and an apple orchard, and it even has a slide! Nancy explained the rationale behind the slide, explaining in an at-home segment on the Tonight Show: "The slide is in an old barn, and the only thing I knew that we wanted to do with the barn was put a slide in the middle of it."