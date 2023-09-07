Prince Harry gives glimpse at huge foyer inside private megamansion in new video

The Duke of Sussex has opened the doors to the family home he shares with his wife Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, 38, is in the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, but he's left his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, behind in the US at their Montecito mansion.

In Harry's recent Netflix documentary, The Heart of Invictus, he invited cameras to film inside his property – and in one moment in episode one, he opened his grand front door to reveal a glimpse of a vast foyer inside the residence. Take a look…

WATCH: Prince Harry opens door to private home

The Duke was seen welcoming fellow veterans and former Invictus games competitors, JJ Chalmers and David Wiseman, to his property,

Their property is stunning inside and out

The grand house features an arched doorway with a large wooden door, and we've seen it before in their Harry & Meghan docuseries when a pregnant Meghan waved off her husband as he travelled back for Prince Philip's funeral in the UK.

What other glimpses have we had of Prince Harry's home?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's office

Harry and Meghan share an office at home

The couple share a home office for their Archewell business, and they've shown off the regal space on multiple occasions. They have a large wooden desk positioned near an open fire and there are two throne-style chairs that the Sussexes sit on while attending video calls.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kitchen

Archie loves baking in the kitchen with Meghan's niece

The couple's spacious cooking area has a rustic vibe with two giant islands for food preparation. The cabinets are a mixture of white and navy blue and the room has stone features and traditional finishes. Royal fans have seen Archie busy making muffins with Meghan's niece Ashleigh, demonstrating his perfect mixing skills.

The couple sat in their kitchen-diner

The room also features a modest round dining table which we've seen the royal couple use during their Netflix show.

​​​​Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden

© Photo: Netflix The family have an impressive garden

The outdoor space at Harry and Meghan's abode was one of the features that sold the house to them – and we can see why! They have 7.38 acres of land around their beloved casa, which houses a chicken coop, an outdoor pool, an immaculate lawn, and various beautiful flowerbeds.

Listings from before the couple moved in also show that the estate also features a playpark – perfect for the kids to play in.

The Sussexes look out at this from their front door

While the couple are likely to have staff to help tend to their sprawling grounds, we have seen a lowkey video of them tending to the garden together.

Meghan filmed the cute footage, which saw her wearing garden gloves while showing a bunch of freshly picked roses in her hand. Meanwhile, her husband Prince Harry could be seen watering the picture-perfect lawn in front of her.

