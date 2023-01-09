Last chance to save $100+ at Ashley Furniture for a more relaxing 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The holiday rush is finally over and done with, and now the new year calls for you to set aside some time for well-deserved rest and relaxation. You might as well treat yourself while you're at it, too. And while booking a massage at your favorite spa seems nice, your rejuvenation ends the moment you leave the establishment.

RELATED: 8 sustainable swaps for a more eco-friendly home this year

MORE: Best BBQ grills: Prepare for summer with these 8 top-rated grills

Ashley Furniture seems to know that this is the case for everyone, which is why they're having a massive sale on recliners and mattresses so you can unwind anytime you want, all year long. Now is your last chance to score hundreds on lounge furniture that will save your sanity in 2023 and the years to come. Today is your last chance to save hundreds off these big-ticket items. Here's a sneak peek of what's in store:

Welota Manual Recliner, was $520 now $310, Ashley Furniture

With classic brown upholstery and a no-fuss design, this recliner is a living room staple. It has curved armrests and a double bustle back, with an accessible pull tab for quick reclining.

Woodsway Manual Swivel Glider Recliner, was $500 now $310, Ashley Furniture

As plush as they come, this recliner comes with pillow top armrests and a modernized bustle back for enhanced comfort. It delivers a gentle swivel, gliding motion for maximum relaxation.

Delafield Power Recliner, was $660 now $519.99, Ashley Furniture

A welcome addition to your living room or home theater, this recliner features chic black polyester upholstery and a thick bustle-back cushion. With its power recliner mechanism, it makes relaxing much more convenient.

Yandel Power Lift Recliner, was $879.99 now $699.99, Ashley Furniture

This recliner boasts a dual motor capability to recline your back and elevate your legs independently. A push of a button is all it takes to customize your comfort. It also features designer upholstery that mimics a battered look, but rest assured that it's crafted out of feel-good fabric.

Ashley Sleep Essentials Twin Foundation, $129.99, Ashley Furniture

Looking to build a sturdier bed? This foundation is specifically designed for durability and longevity. It's made out of sturdy metal instead of wood and can be folded into a flat, compact size for easy storage and transport.

Ashley Sleep Essentials 8 Inch Memory Foam Twin Mattress, $229.99, Ashley Furniture

A no-frills mattress, this one packs a thick layer of memory foam that offers superior support, comfort, and pressure relief. It conforms to your body and reduces motion transfer, so you can sleep all night long uninterrupted.

Chime 10 Inch Hybrid Queen Mattress, $279.99, Ashley Furniture

With cooling gel-infused memory foam and body-contouring pocketed coils, this mattress provides exceptional support and pressure relief. Thanks to its high-density quilt foam, it also delivers a warm, cozy feel.

iComfort Foam CF1000 Medium Twin Mattress, was $1109 now $909, Ashley Furniture

Designed to feel "just right," this mattress strikes the perfect balance between firmness and plushness. It has layers of carbon fiber memory foam and cooling gel foam to rid you of night sweats, all while giving the support your body needs.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.