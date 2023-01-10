Where will Meghan Markle and family go amid severe flood risk? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's neighbourhood has been evacuated

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood of Montecito has been dramatically evacuated due to its high flood risk amid high waters. Where will the Sussexes relocate to with their children, Archie and Lilibet?

According to the County of Santa Barbara website has issued an evacuation order for certain areas and they've issued a list of various shelter points in schools and community centers.

While it's possible that the family could head to one of the locations, it's more likely that they'd want somewhere private to retreat to until the weather dies down.

Luckily, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland resides a short distance away and could be an option for the Sussexes to spend some time.

The royal couple's area is at risk

Doria's home, which is two hours away, is located in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

With only two bedrooms and two bathrooms it could be a bit of a squeeze, so perhaps Prince Harry and Meghan will seek a place to stay with one of their celebrity contacts stateside.

After all, they did stay at Tyler Perry's idyllic mansion when they first moved over from Canada. The couple spent much of 2020 residing in the $15 million mega-mansion owned by Tyler in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, despite having never met him prior to his offer.

The couple live in a sprawling property

The risk of flooding isn't the only regular weather issue witnessed at the Sussexes' home. Water is a hot topic of debate in the couple's area with the Montecito Water District website declaring it an "extreme drought" last summer, putting certain restrictions in place to avoid local shortage.

The types of rules that the royal couple are subject to include "no watering of lawns/landscapes in a manner that causes runoff and / or within 48 hours after measurable (1/4 inch) precipitation" and "exterior irrigation is allowed only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m."

