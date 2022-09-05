How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home defies the odds during 'extreme' conditions The Sussexes have an amazing home

Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 41, have an incredible family home in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, and in the Duchess' recent interview with The Cut an interesting detail about their garden was revealed.

Journalist Allison P. Davies was invited into their sprawling estate, and got to admire their home up close, revealing that they have a "verdant" garden even though the local area is experiencing a period of extreme drought.

The interview read: "Meghan stops to point out two massive Dr. Seussian palm trees, dead center on a lawn so verdant it's better not to consider the water bill."

The couple have an epic pool at their home / Image: Giggster

Water is a hot topic of debate in the couple's area with the Montecito Water District website declaring it an "extreme drought" and putting certain restrictions in place to avoid local shortage.

The types of rules that the royal couple are subject to include "no watering of lawns/landscapes in a manner that causes runoff and / or within 48 hours after measurable (1/4 inch) precipitation" and "exterior irrigation is allowed only between 6 p.m. and 10 a.m."

Harry and Meghan are also prohibited from using their private water supply to clean driveways and patios, unless for health and safety reasons.

The Sussexes have a jaw-dropping garden in the US

The family's glorious outdoor pool is also affected by the rules as they are now unable to drain and refill, however, they are permitted to maintain existing water levels.

Their vast outdoor space comprises of 7.38 acres of jaw-dropping gardens, and it looks amazing from the glimpses that we have seen online.

For a TIME cover shoot, where the couple were named among the 100 most influential people of 2021, part of their garden was revealed. The Sussexes went outside for their iconic shoot and the backdrop is reportedly their own grounds with an abundance of tropical plants.

Their garden also has a chicken coop, a vegetable patch and a huge playground for the children to play in.

