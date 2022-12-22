Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home office even has its own thrones - photos

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an incredible behind-the-scenes insight into their new home life in Montecito in their hit Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

SEE: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's £11million home is jaw-droppingly beautiful

Although many scenes were actually filmed in a $33.5million mansion nearby, viewers did get a glimpse inside the couple's jaw-dropping home, and one room that got viewers talking is their home office.

WATCH: Prince Harry makes hilarious cameo in Meghan's office video

Loading the player...

Prince Harry and Meghan do much of their work from home, and one scene saw the couple sitting side-by-side as they worked at their shared desk, with a beautiful fireplace behind them.

MORE: Look back at Prince Harry and Meghan's year in review

It is not the first time we've seen inside the space; Meghan's interview with The Cut saw Allison P. Davis welcomed into the couple's home office. "The two run Archewell from their shared home office, specifically from two plush club chairs placed side by side behind a single desk, facing into the room like thrones," she said.

Prince Harry and Meghan filmed scenes for their documentary in their office

The Duchess of Sussex also gave a full look at her incredible working space on her 40th birthday as she launched a special initiative with Archewell.

Meghan sat at her rustic wooden desk on one of two cream dining room style chairs, while the other was draped with an Hermes blanket, and behind the Duchess a traditional fireplace was in full view.

The mother-of-two used a stack of white books to prop her laptop up to eye level, and her sprawling desk was full of lots more aesthetically pleasing products in matching muted tones.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's marital home before meeting Prince Harry might surprise you

MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's will have danger training

The Duchess has an impressive office at her LA home

There were two large trays for paperwork, a white crystal and a golden vase with white flowers in. Meghan also had a floral tray to the side of her with a Burleigh teacup and a plate on.

The room is light and airy with multiple windows, and one of which was occupied when Prince Harry made a funny cameo in the video, attempting to juggle to distract his wife.

Love Meghan's office style? Shop the look:

Dining chairs, £339.98, Wayfair

Burleigh teacup and saucer, £38, Burleigh

Farmhouse dining table, £395, Etsy

100% Merino wool throw blanket, £76.99, Amazon

The Hardwick Mattress Style Pet Bed, from £50, Etsy

SHOP NOW

Natural quartz cluster crystal, from £32.79, Etsy

Meghan Markle's home decor style

Previous virtual appearances have shown off other rooms in the house, including the family's living room which has been curated with the same attention to detail. The stylish space is filled with coffee table books, candles and crystals and adopts a similar colour palette of natural wood and cream.

The royal couple love a neutral colour scheme

Meghan's 40×40 project is set to encourage people around the world to commit to giving 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work.

In a personal post on Archewell's website, Meghan wrote: "In reflecting on my 40th birthday and the many things I am grateful for, I’m struck that TIME IS AMONG OUR GREATEST AND MOST ESSENTIAL GIFTS: Time with our loved ones, time doing the things we love, time spent learning, laughing, growing, and the sacred time we have on this earth. Amongst the most valuable gifts of time is also time spent in service to others knowing that it can contribute to incredible change.

Meghan launched this new project on her birthday

RELATED: 10+ best lookalikes inspired by Meghan Markle's zodiac constellation necklace

"To that last point, and with my 40th lap around the sun in mind, it made me wonder: what would happen if we all committed 40 minutes to helping someone else or to mentoring someone in need? And then what would happen if we asked our friends to do the same?"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.