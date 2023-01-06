Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kitchen where Prince William alleged altercation took place See inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's former home

Prince Harry has made a shocking claim that his brother Prince William knocked him to the floor in a heated altercation which took place at Nottingham Cottage, where Harry used to live with Meghan Markle.

In a leaked extract from Prince Harry's highly anticipated autobiography, Spare, published by The Guardian newspaper, the Duke details the confrontation.

The Guardian allege that Harry wrote: "William called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor.

"I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Prince Harry's former kitchen where alleged altercation took place

A rare photograph from inside shows the modest-sized kitchen inside the humble cottage complete with black and white tiled floor, white kitchen cupboards and grey work surfaces.

The snap shows their pet pooch alongside a selection of dog bowls on the floor, metal ones which perhaps replaced the broken one Harry referenced.

The Sussexes left the cottage due to its size and location

Harry and Meghan left Nottingham Cottage in favour of Frogmore Cottage because they wanted a larger home and more privacy.

In the couple's Netflix docuseries, they revealed their struggles with the size of their home, saying Harry would always hit his head and including a photograph of Meghan posing in a small doorway.

The Sussexes also admitted that friend Oprah Winfrey was surprised at their living quarters when she came for tea one day. "Oprah came over for tea, didn't she?" said Harry to Meghan. "When she came over, she sat down, she said, 'No one would ever believe it'," presumably referring to the bijou size of the cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The modest cottage is located on the grounds of Kensington Palace

The royal couple now reside in the US in a vast Montecito mansion, and their family home with children Archie and Lilibet comes with an outdoor playpark and pool, a secret wine cellar and a games room.

Harry and Meghan allowed cameras into their property for their series, revealing their jaw-dropping entranceway and sprawling grounds in the process.

