Ginny & Georgia stars Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey's homes in real life revealed

Netflix hit Ginny & Georgia sees Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry as a mother and daughter duo, on a crazy new adventure together after moving from Texas, but where do the actresses live in real life?

The comedy stars have incredible homes and we've been given glimpses into their residences via social media. Take a look…

Antonia Gentry's apartment and family home

Antonia appeared to film at her family home

In a Netflix interview, from 2021 Antonia revealed that she was "still spending most days at her parents’ house in Atlanta," and an Instagram Live video revealed a space with traditional décor including framed paintings on the wall.

The star seems to have an apartment too

On Instagram, however, Antonia has showcased photos from a much more modern space which appears to be her own LA pad. The actress posed on a leather Chesterfield sofa. The open-plan space features an all-white kitchen with gold and marble details. So chic, don't you think?

Brianne Howey's home

Brianne lives with her husband and dog

Actress Brianne Howey lives with her lawyer husband Matt Ziering in California and she has showcased her beautiful home online.

The star shared this candid work-from-home picture where her dog interrupted her work session. Her dining room table is a striking modern design with mid-century chairs around it.

Brianne revealed her yard online

Under the large table is a boho style rug upon the couple's stylish, dark wooden floors. Brianne's dining-cum-work space is seriously cool with modern ornaments and plants dotting around the place.

Another photograph of Brianne's pet pooch gave us a second look at her residence, this time her large yard which features multi-levels and trees, and there are lantern lights lining the pathway.

Both of their residences are very different to the massive 1928 Colonial Revival style house where they film the show. Did you know, despite the series being set in the US, in the fictional town of Wellsbury, Massachusetts, it's actually filmed in Toronto?

