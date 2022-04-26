Selling Sunset's Davina Potratz's $75m listing - everything you need to know Has the Netflix star sold the mansion?

The latest season of Selling Sunset has fans asking lots of questions – which storylines are 'fake' according to Christine Quinn? How many feathers will newcomer Chelsea Lazkani ruffle? And most importantly, will Davina Potratz sell her $75million listing? Here's everything you need to know about the mammoth mansion…

Davina Potratz made a bold move when she took on a $75million mansion at The Oppenheim Group. The jaw-dropping property is every inch a Beverly Hills dream with 18,000 square feet of space, nine spectacular bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

The listing explains that the home has "an elegant foyer, top-of-the-line chef’s kitchen, sleek dining and living areas, state-of-the-art movie theater and gym, wine cellar, a lavish owner’s suite with his-and-hers walk-in closets and bathrooms".

The mammoth mansion is still on the market

A highlight of the property is most definitely the "indoor/outdoor flow" design with lots of glass and a breathtaking garden space.

Davina did tell E! News in 2021: "Adnan has shown me another property of his that’s $39m, so Maya’s client is considering the $75m house and the other property, they’re looking at both right now as we speak."

It's all go in season five of Selling Sunset

However, the property is still listed on The Oppenheim Group website, indicating that it has not been sold yet.

Teasing the potential of a sale, Davina opened up to vulture.com when quizzed the listing, and said: "Oh, I cannot reveal that just yet. You’re gonna see more in season five."

Why has the $75million listing not sold yet?

It is likely to be the mammoth price tag that is preventing an influx of potential buyers. The seller has been unwilling to reduce the asking price, but we shall see if that stubbornness pays off…

The current cast of Selling Sunset

Despite sticking to her guns with the listing, Davina has admitted that she would turn down others in the future. "With the $75 million listing, there was a lot of history with the client because I had sold him some condos that we successfully purchased then sold.

"There was a good history there, and I thought the house was worth a shot, and it was so much money at play. But I would turn down something that doesn’t make any sense, whether it’s price or location or expectations of the seller," she said during the vulture.com interview.

