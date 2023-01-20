Prince William shares glimpse inside home as he gives show of support to Australia The Prince of Wales made a call to Australian emergency service workers

Prince William had a tough call on Friday as the Prince of Wales spoke to emergency service workers who are helping the recovery project following flooding in Australia.

The royal also spoke with small business owners as well as indigenous leaders who had been affected by the floods. In a clip which was shared online, William said: "We have got people like you guys looking out for each other and supporting each other – that’s what really matters, and so you are getting everyone through it."

He added: "Please make sure you are looking after yourselves and those in your communities who need because some people will be suffering in silence. I just want to make sure that you’re all looking out for yourselves as well as each other. It’s really important."

William made the call from his home in Windsor, which he shares with his wife, the Princess of Wales, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the background of his shot was a large wooden unit that contained plenty of decorative items from china plates to a white ornament of a man riding a horse.

A painting could be seen hanging on a beige wall, and an empty armchair seemed to complete what is likely a study area inside the property.

The Prince gave a small insight into his home

Alongside the message, it was also confirmed by Kensington Palace that William had made a donation to the Australian Red Cross, who are helping the affected areas.

Back in 2020, William and wife Kate were reportedly due to fly out to Australia to visit coastal towns that had been affected by that year's bushfires.

The visit was called off in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

William and Kate's last visit to Australia was in 2014

The country holds a special significance in the royal couple's hearts as back in 2014 it was the first royal tour that they took Prince George on, back when he was just a one-year-old.

However, William and Kate might make their way to the country later this year. Although nothing official has been confirmed, Australian prime minister, Anthony Albanese, hinted this might be the case to ITV in an interview last year.

"There have been some preliminary discussions about the now Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Australia," he said. "And, of course, the royal family have always been welcome visitors here in Australia and they would be again."

