Fancy staying at the Queen's favourite home this Christmas? Book now

If you're looking to experience the magic of Christmas somewhere different this year, the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands is opening its doors for holiday bookings.

The official Twitter account for Balmoral Castle shared the details of a property rental on Monday. Located in the heart of Royal Deeside, where the late monarch enjoyed a restorative escape with her family every summer during her 70-year reign, a charming cottage is now accepting bookings for up to six people.

The tweet read: "Discover the perfect Christmas getaway in the heart of Royal Deeside!

"We are now accepting bookings for Knocks Cottage week commencing Tuesday 20th December. Experience the magic of Christmas on the Balmoral Estate with space for up to six people!"

Balmoral was one of the Queen's favourite places in the world

The quaint cottage has recently been refurbished and extended, combining a traditional exterior with stylish, open-plan modern facilities.

The website states the property is set in a quiet location on the South Deeside road with a large garden surrounded by Balmoral Estate woodland.

🎄Discover the perfect Christmas getaway in the heart of Royal Deeside! 🎄



We are now accepting bookings for Knocks Cottage week commencing Tuesday 20th December. Experience the magic of Christmas on the Balmoral Estate with space for up to 6 people! pic.twitter.com/3AHxfqjLB9 — Balmoral Castle & Estate (@Balmoral_Castle) November 14, 2022

The property looks stunning inside

If that isn't enough to tempt you, the property is equipped with all the home comforts you'd need for a restful festive break with the family. From a log burner to a Nespresso machine, along with a chic breakfast bar and en suite bathrooms for all three bedrooms, Kocks Cottage is set to be the perfect home away from home.

Her Majesty the Queen passed away on Thursday 8 September at her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle. It was a significant place for the monarch to spend her final moments.

The Queen spent every summer at her beloved Scottish Highlands estate

The 50,000-acre estate was well known to have been Her Majesty's favourite place on earth, and it was previously described as a "paradise in the Highlands" by the monarch herself.

In the ITV documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Princess Eugenie said that her "Granny" is most happy in the Highlands, revealing how the royal clan like to spend their time together there.

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew said: "Walks, picnics, dogs – a lot of dogs, there's always dogs – and people coming in and out all the time. It's a lovely base for Granny and Grandpa, for us to come and see them up there; where you just have room to breathe and run."

