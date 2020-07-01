Prince William and Kate Middleton have been isolating at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the coronavirus pandemic, and in a new video call, the Duke has given fans a rare look inside one of the reception rooms. He joined London's Air Ambulance Charity, of which he is patron, to discuss staying mentally fit whilst working, from a space with bottle green walls and a traditional wooden fireplace. Above the fire, there is a large landscape painting hanging in a gilted gold frame, and there are two white doors with coordinating architraves around the ceiling.

The room seems to be one of Prince William's favourites in the home, as he has joined several conference calls there during the coronavirus pandemic. He first did so when the Prince chatted to Arsenal footballers about the importance of mental health during the lockdown period. He sat on the other side of his fireplace, and revealed a wooden sideboard, (where he kept his FA Cup trophy proudly on show), and a small wooden clock fixed on the wall above it.

Prince William proudly displays his FA Cup trophy in the room

A few weeks later, he sat in the same spot to join a video chat with more UK sports stars including rugby legend Jonny Wilkinson and former Lionesses footballer Alex Scott.

Prince William previously revealed a glimpse inside his study

Prince William also gave a glimpse inside his home office as part of a trailer for his new BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Mental Health. It's decorated with burgundy walls and features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, cream patterned curtains and two cream table lamps.

When joined by his wife Kate, however, it seems that the couple prefer to spend their time in a different room in the house. Almost all of their conference calls together have been taken in a spot with pale green walls and a large white arched doorway behind them. There is also a small square painting hanging on one wall in a ridged gold frame.

