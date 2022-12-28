Prince William and Princess Kate's low-key Christmas in Windsor revealed The royals relocated to Windsor in June this year

Christmas likely looked rather different for the Prince and Princess of Wales this year, as they enjoyed their first festive season as a family since moving to Adelaide Cottage.

Prince William and Princess Kate left behind their luxurious London apartment in Kensington Palace in the summer of this year, relocating to Winsdor with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Their four-bedroom cottage on the 665-acre royal estate is a far more modest space than Apartment 1A - and provides the perfect setting for a low-key family Christmas.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince George sing proudly at their mother's carol service

The Prince and Princess of Wales delighted onlookers as they joined their royal family to attend the annual Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham on Sunday, but it's likely the leadup to the big day and days following were spent in Windsor.

Their new Berkshire postcode is considered to be one of the most beautiful places in the UK to experience Christmas - and has been a favourite festive destination amongst monarchs since the 12th Century.

The Wales family attended church together on Christmas Day

Though the Prince and Princes of Wales expressed their desire to relocate "for the children", another potential reason behind the upheaval could be the fact that the Princess' parents Carole and Michael, and also her brother James and sister Pippa, live in Berkshire which is a mere 40-minute drive from Windsor.

The family have made no secret of the fact they adore countryside living, and in an Apple Time to Walk episode, Prince William revealed why they love their second home Anmer Hall in Norfolk so much.

"We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful," the Prince said.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended their mother's Carol Service

Princess Kate also followed in her younger sister's footsteps with the move. Pippa and her husband James recently purchased a stunning country home in Berkshire, also choosing to leave behind their swanky London residence.

In previous years, the Middleton family have been spotted enjoying a drink in a local Berkshire pub together, while Princess Kate and her sister Pippa have made no secret of their joy in participating in the Christmas tradition of making their Granny's marrow chutney.

