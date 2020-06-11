Prince William and Kate Middleton unveil never-before-seen room inside Anmer Hall home The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are isolating at their property in Norfolk

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently isolating at their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis and, in a new video, the couple have revealed an unseen room inside the property. The clip comes as the Duchess of Cambridge counts down to the deadline for submitting images to her photography competition, Hold Still, and encourages people across the UK to enter, while Prince William seemed to be behind the camera.

SEE: Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's home at Kensington Palace

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton shares video from unseen area inside Anmer Hall

It was filmed next to a large sash window with cream frames and cream walls, and beige linen curtains with scalloped edges. The window overlooks plenty of greenery in their garden, where Princess Charlotte was previously photographed by her mum, and the family are believed to have a climbing frame, a climbing wall and swings.

SEE: Everywhere Kate Middleton has called home: from Anmer Hall to Kensington Palace

Speaking of the competition that the video was in aid of, Kate said, "There have been so many amazing entries to Hold Still over the last few weeks. From families up and down the country showing how they are adapting to life during lockdown, through to some of the most amazing NHS and social care staff who are putting their lives on the line to save the lives of others. But it isn’t too late to take part. So please take a moment to capture what life is like for you, because together I hope that we can build a lasting illustration of just how our country pulled together during the pandemic.”

Kate and Prince William have shared most videos from this spot in the home

Up until now, Kate and William have only filmed in two other spots in the home: a room with pale green walls and a large white arched doorway, and the Prince's study which he offered a one-time look at as part of a trailer for his new BBC documentary, Football, Prince William and Mental Health.

Prince William gave a glimpse inside his study

It's decorated with burgundy walls and features floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, cream patterned curtains and two cream table lamps at the side.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.