Where does GMA's Lara Spencer's son Duff live since moving out of family home? The Good Morning America star is a doting mom to two kids

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has a beautiful Connecticut home complete with breathtaking foyer and the presenter resides with her husband Richard McVey and her daughter Katharine, while her son, Duff, has already moved out.

Duff relocated for college in 2021, enrolling at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, which is a 25-hour drive away from where his parents live.

It is unknown if the 20-year-old is living in dorms at the university or if he's found his own place with friends, but the university's accommodation is quite basic, meaning it's worlds away from his family home.

An image shared on Pinterest reveals that the dorm rooms have enough room for a bed and some simple storage, but not much else.

Duff's family home has a grand exterior with white Georgian-style pillars leading to the door. Inside, there's a secret wine cellar that Lara brands "Mommy's heaven" and in the garden there's a large pool ideal for enjoying the fair weather.

Duff has moved to Dallas

As well as the main residence, there's a separate guest house. The family renovated the space with frugal purchases during the Coronavirus pandemic. Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way."

LATEST: Lara Spencer poses with her 'TV twin' and you won't believe who it is

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! last year, the star opened up about her close relationship with both her children and how grateful she was that her youngest, Katharine, was still at home - for now.

The presenter lives in Connecticut

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to college, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

When Duff set off to college, Lara posted online, writing: "Yes there were tears, but also such pride and happiness seeing HIM so happy and knowing he is now part of such an incredible community."

