GMA Lara Spencer's new feature inside spectacular Connecticut home sparks reaction from fans

Lara Spencer's immaculate home has a stunning new feature! The popular TV host delighted fans with a glimpse inside her luxe Connecticut property on Tuesday and revealed a gift which she can't wait to put on display.

Lara posted a beautiful painting of her dog Riva and her fans immediately fell in love with the personal piece of artwork.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Riva loves her custom pet portrait! Thank you @Tiffany_dnaka_It's a definite framer."

She was immediately inundated with comments from fans who loved the picture and wrote: "Wow! Beautiful portrait, Lara," and, "This is so awesome".

The mom-of-two adores her pet pooches, Riva, Coco, and Dandy, and they regularly feature in her photos. One stand-out post from last year showed off both her dog and her impressive foyer - which wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel.

Riva was lying on a rug at the front door waiting for Lara's son, Duff, to come home.

The sizable Golden Retriever was dwarfed by the splendid entryway, complete with fabulous hanging lights and an oversized rug which partially covered the hardwood floors.

There wasn't a pair of shoes in sight and nothing looked out of place. Lara kept it simple with a modern-looking table and ornaments which were placed beneath a big, black mirror.

She captioned the image: "Waiting by the door for Duff to get home from college for the weekend...(me too). But for her fans, it was all about her home. "Beautiful entryway," wrote one, while a second added: "Beautiful foyer, beautiful pup," and others said: "You have a beautiful home."

As if the house isn't perfect enough, it also has a stunning guest house which she renovated with some very frugal findings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

