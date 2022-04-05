GMA's Lara Spencer's fans admire unique feature in spectacular bathroom

Good Morning America's Lara Spencer has a gorgeous house in Connecticut, and on Monday she unveiled her breathtaking bathroom complete with a unique feature.

The star took a snap of her beloved dog Riva lying in the shower inside her marble-clad bathroom – and we've spotted that Lara has a window in her shower! There is a circular window on the far wall, and while it was dark when the photograph was taken, we're sure there are beautiful views outside come sunrise.

Lara captioned the image: "New hangout. #Riva #Rescue #northshoreanimalleagueamerica," and fans loved the look inside her home.

"Cool shower cute doggie, nice window too," wrote one, and: "That is a nice shower, I can see why she likes to relax in there," said another.

Lara has a beautiful bathroom at her private home

Others shared that their dogs also enjoy sitting in the shower tray. "One of my huskies does the same thing," penned one, and: "Our dog loves to lie on the shower floor," wrote another.

Lara lives with her husband Richard McVey and her daughter, Katherine. Her son, Duff, is away at college at the moment.

The star has a stunning kitchen/diner

The star's whole home has been designed to perfection, including an immaculate kitchen with restaurant-worthy dining space and there's also a welcoming entranceway with modern interiors.

Outside is just as stunning as the family have a lovely garden, and any celebrity mansion wouldn't be complete without an outdoor pool, and Lara's does not disappoint. She has a picture-perfect swimming pool that is surrounded by manicured gardens.

The presenter resides in Connecticut

On the grounds of Lara's property, there is a separate guest house. The family recently renovated the space with frugal purchases. Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way." And we think you'll agree, the results are incredible!

