GMA's Lara Spencer's stunning family home is full of thrift shop finds – tour

When Good Morning America's Lara Spencer isn't entertaining us on ABC, you'll probably find her in a flea market searching for star buys for her stunning family home.

Lara has a gorgeous property in Connecticut which she shares with her husband Richard McVey and her two children, Katharine and Duff. It has been designed to perfection with super-stylish interiors, and we can't get enough.

At Halloween, Lara showed off the entrance way to her vast home which features large Georgian-style pillars, black windows and doors and an angular light fitting. Inside, it is just as fabulous…

Lara Spencer's living room

The star's living room is flooded with light thanks to her floor-to-ceiling windows and the space is also decorated in a light and airy style. The couch and sitting room chairs are kept muted and there are multiple grey rugs on the floor. The double-height ceilings also add another level of grandeur to the place.

Lara Spencer's kitchen

The star's kitchen is one of the house's most stylish spaces with minimalistic dark cabinets, white marble worktops and in-built appliances. There are also big windows which overlook the green outside space.

Lara's open plan kitchen has a restaurant-worthy dining area with gold-legged chairs, a window seat and a statement light fitting. The star's dog was pictured making the most of this luxurious area with sweeping views across the garden.

Lara Spencer's hallway

Lara's staircase is in keeping with her minimalist style, with pared-back wood flooring, geometric wood panelling and a black and white banister. She also has a very modern art installation of a metal statue, bringing some character to the space.

Lara Spencer's bedroom

The chat show host gave fans a look inside her private bedroom when she took a photograph of her dogs enjoying her double bed. As well as white sheets, the star has an Aztec-print bedspread and a matching bolster pillow. Behind the bed, Lara's geometric wallpaper is visible, and she also has a chevron patterned carpet.

Lara Spencer's garden

Any celebrity mansion wouldn't be complete without an outdoor pool, and Lara's does not disappoint. She has a picture-perfect swimming pool that is surrounded by manicured grounds and near the guest house.

Lara Spencer's guest house

On the grounds of Lara's property, there is a separate guest house. The family recently renovated the space with frugal purchases. Lara explained: "Since it was during quarantine, I had to get very creative with my existing finds from flea markets and thrift stores along the way." And we think you'll agree, the results are incredible!

Lara Spencer's wine cellar

On The Rachael Ray show, Lara even revealed that she has a secret wine cellar which she calls "Mommy's heaven".

