Exclusive: Lara Spencer opens up about body confidence in revealing interview The 53-year-old looks incredible

As a former athlete, Lara Spencer has always made her health and fitness a priority - and it shows.

The GMA host has stunned her fans over the summer with a series of impressive swimsuit photos while vacationing with her family and in an exclusive chat with HELLO!, she revealed the secret to looking and feeling her best.

"I have always been an athlete and I think the best way to get a workout is to do a sport," she confessed. So rather than hit the gym for training sessions, Lara opts to do the active things she loves.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

"The sport for me right now is tennis," the mom-of-two added. "I love it. Tennis, yoga and stretching really works for me."

While she attempts to eat a balanced and nutritious diet, Lara is the first to admit that it doesn't always work out that way - and she's completely fine with that.

"Here and there, if I've been naughty, I'll jump on the elliptical but I really don't go crazy," the TV personality revealed. "Life is too short. I make sure that I eat right and I love playing tennis as you can be with friends and be outside. Just do what makes you happy."

Lara says she stays in shape by playing sports which she loves

In addition, Lara walks her beloved dogs twice a day and she says that is great for clearing your mind and for squeezing in a little extra activity.

During her interview with HELLO! Lara also opened up about her daughter Katharine's college plans and shared her relief that she still has more time until she leaves home. "We have one more year," she said. "I'm so thankful."

Lara also revealed that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

Lara is a keen tennis player

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," the star - who is also a mom to her son, Duff - said.

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

