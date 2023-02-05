Prince Andrew's extreme security measure at royal home to keep him safe King Charles III's brother Prince Andrew resides at Royal

Prince Andrew resides at Royal Lodge with his wife Sarah Ferguson and the late Queen's corgis that he inherited when she passed away. While all royal properties have similar security measures such as gates and long driveways, the Duke of York's home goes one step further…

According to a report by the National Audit Office, on homes leased out by the Crown Estate, Andrew's estate has its own police security accommodation, which is presumably there if a security detail is required to stay overnight.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson Gives Shout Out To 'Grandpa' Prince Andrew in home video

Loading the player...

While it is not clear if the outhouses are regularly required or just there if needed, it is a strict security measure put in place for the safety of the Prince and his family.

However, the Prince has experienced security breaches at his home in the past, including a female intruder in 2021 who managed to get past his guards.

Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge

The £30 million property is located in Windsor, and the father-of-two renewed the lease on the grand estate back in 2003, negotiating a 75-year lease for a one-off fee of £1million.

Andrew's Grade II-listed residence is often photographed but it provides the backdrop for Sarah Ferguson's YouTube videos for her Fergie and Friends channel where she reads children's books.

Locations for the video clips have included the couple's large conservatory as well as their cosy lounge – and it all looks pretty dreamy.

The property boasts an idyllic garden space with an expansive lawn, huge trees and wooden tree swings.

Sarah Ferguson often gives glimpses inside the property

The spectacular grounds cover a whopping 98 acres and they are not open to the public unlike many other royal homes. We're sure Andrew and Sarah's grandchildren love running free in the spacious outdoors.

Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie both celebrated their wedding receptions at the family home, and we can certainly see why!

Ever wondered what King Charles is like behind closed doors? Listen to our insider podcast...

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.