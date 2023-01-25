Queen's strict instructions for Prince Andrew before inheriting her beloved corgis You won't believe how indulgent the late monarch's beloved corgis' daily diet is at Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson certainly have their work cut out for them after inheriting Queen Elizabeth II's beloved corgis following her death in September.

These royal pups lead no ordinary canine lifestyle, having been raised on an ultra-indulgent diet of fresh beef, corn-fed chicken, lamb and rabbit prepared especially by the Queen's army of royal chefs. The royal's four-legged friends even have their own menu, which royal chef Darren McGrady explained would be "chosen and sent to the kitchen every month by Mrs Fenncick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham."

WATCH: Heartbreaking moment the Queen's corgis watch her coffin go past

Darren formerly told HELLO!: "The beef would come in, we would cook it, dice it into really fine pieces and then we did the same with the chicken. We'd poach them, and again chop them really, really small to make sure there were no bones so the dogs wouldn't choke."

Prince Andrew and Duchess Sarah certainly won't be shopping for supermarket kibble for these spoiled pups! "Some days some of the dogs were – shall we say for a better word – a little bunged-up so we'd have to add cabbage on the menu, and then other days we'd actually put rice in there for the other way," Darren explained.

The Queen owned more than 30 corgis during her reign

It only seemed fit for the late monarch's son to take on corgis Muick and Sandy at their Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate. It was the Duke of York and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice who gifted the Queen with two adorable pups to distract her from the stress of Prince Philip being in hospital.

Andrew and Sarah still live together, despite their 1996 divorce, and reside at the Grade II-listed residence, Royal Lodge.

The monarch's corgis recieved the ultimate royal treatment

Their grand 30-room home is the perfect place for the pooches to live thanks to its 21 acres of secluded gardens and access to the wider Windsor Great Park which covers 4,800 acres. Plenty of space for the dogs to roam free!

Plus, the grounds may be a comfort to the four-legged friends because they would have spent lots of time there with Her Majesty when she stayed at Windsor Castle.

