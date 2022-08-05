Sarah Ferguson decorates magical private garden at home with Prince Andrew - watch

Sarah Ferguson resides at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, and in her latest YouTube video, their vast garden looks more beautiful than ever.

The mother-of-two has a YouTube channel called Fergie and Friends where she reads children's books with imaginative backdrops, and for her latest instalment, Sarah took to the garden to film.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson films in bright and beautiful private garden

Sarah appeared alongside a friend who made marshmallow tea cups for the occasion, and also joined in with Sarah reading Have You Ever Heard Of Jelly Bean Juice? by David Jolly Rogers.

Behind the pair, the royal garden could be admired with an abundance of green foliage, bright purple flowers, a string of floral bunting and plenty of trees and grass in the distance.

Royal Lodge has beautiful grounds

They were sitting at a wooden outdoor table on brown wooden chairs, a traditional-looking set similar to the one we've seen at Prince William and Duchess Kate's London home of Kensington Palace.

Elsewhere in the garden we know that Sarah and Andrew have a tree swing which was well used when their daughter Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were little. Perhaps it gets used again now Sarah and Andrew are grandparents to baby August and baby Sienna.

The spectacular grounds cover a whopping 98 acres and they are not open to the public unlike many other royal homes. However, thanks to Sarah's YouTube channel and active social media accounts, fans are able to glimpse inside their glamorous residence.

The gardens are home to Princess Eugenie's personalised childhood swing

Despite being perfectly settled at Royal Lodge, the Duchess has recently bought a £5million property in the heart of Mayfair. It is reported that this could be an investment for her children and grandchildren's futures.

The mews home once belonged to the Duke of Westminster, 31, who is godfather to Prince George and one of Britain's richest men after inheriting his father's £10billion fortune in 2016.

