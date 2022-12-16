Sarah Ferguson reveals twinkling Christmas tree at private home with Prince Andrew Royal Lodge has had a festive makeover

Sarah Ferguson resides with her ex-husband Prince Andrew at Royal Lodge and her grand residence has been given a festive makeover in time for Christmas.

The Duchess of York shared a photograph to her Instagram Stories to promote her Fergie and Friends YouTube channel.

The photo showed a table topped with a red tablecloth with a glimpse of a faux snow-covered train track. Eddie' Busy Christmas book stood on the table and behind it, Sarah's tree was visible. The couple have opted for traditional colours on their tree with gold and red glittering baubles and an array of twinkling lights.

Sarah unveiled her Christmas tree

When Sarah's video was uploaded to her channel, a wider shot of the room was included with a full-on festive scene in front of the royal, made with fake snow and a whole host of Christmas toys.

It appears to have been filmed in the conservatory at Royal Lodge where Sarah records a lot of her content. The space overlooks the stunning grounds of the jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002.

Andrew and Sarah's daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie grew up at the Windsor home, and a memento from their childhood still remains in the garden; a wooden swing that is engraved with Eugenie's name.

The royal created a festive set-up for her YouTube channel

Andrew and Sarah recently welcomed two new additions to their residence in the form of the late Queen's beloved corgis since her passing in September.

Speaking to The Telegraph, the 61-year-old said that taking care of the late Queen's furry companions is a "big honour".

She went on to add that the pups are "national treasures" who have been "taught well".

It is believed that the pubs were originally a gift from Andrew hence why he was first in line to take care of them now.

