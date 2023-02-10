Why Princess Diana's post-divorce request was rejected by her brother Earl Spencer The late Princess of Wales divorced in 1996

Princess Diana sadly died in 1997, one year after her divorce from the then-Prince Charles, and during her public break-up the Princess of Wales had support from members of the public as well as her family.

Her brother, Earl Charles Spencer, offered Diana a place to stay at their childhood home of Althorp, but it turns out he had the hard job of rejecting her request when it came to living arrangements.

In a BBC Radio 4 interview as reported in People Magazine, the Earl made a choice because he felt it was "the right decision for her" but he did admit that "she probably couldn't see it".

Diana wanted to live in a particular property on the Althorp Estate

He explained: "Diana had a lovely dream that she could live a normal life afterward. But the one house that she set her heart on in the park [at the family home of Althorp] was three bedrooms and 100 yards from the road. And it was just not possible. The police knew it wouldn’t work. I offered every other property that was suitable on the estate. I really felt it was the right decision for her. But she probably couldn’t see it."

The main property of Althorp has a whopping 90 rooms, and the Earl opens it up in the summer months for members of the public to tour various rooms.

There is a temple on site where visitors leave floral tributes

The library is a room that garners a lot of attention when Charles posts photos of it online. Charles admits that it is even his favourite room in the house. It features wooden floors with three large patterned rugs, cream walls with endless shelves of books, and a selection of red armchairs and sofas. There are also several palatial chandeliers adding to the decadence of the space.

The late Princess of Wales has been laid to rest at Althorp, on an island in the middle of the Oval Lake. The Earl has spoken out about what it's really like at her grave...

The public cannot access the Princess' grave however there is a temple on site where public can leave floral tributes.

