Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer resides at their childhood home of Althorp House and his wife Karen shared a look at their grand dining room at the weekend, sparking many fan queries.

Karen posted a photograph inside the Grade I listed home of their vast dining room table dressed for dinner, with candles and flowers running down the centre of the table.

Each place setting has silverware, cutlery and four glasses, ready for an impending banquet, while two massive chandeliers hang above the table.

"Exquisite!!! What is on the menu?" asked one follower. To which Karen promptly replied: "Althorp venison!"

Karen's stunning photo sparked a major reaction online

"Do you have help getting all organised?" enquired one, and the lady of the house replied: " I do! But we’re lucky enough to have an amazing team that run our events."

One fan joked: "What time should I arrive? Can I bring anything?" and another quizzed: "Do you have any history on the vases used for the floral arrangements? Very elegant!"

Last week, Karen shared photos taken within the grounds of Althorp, expressing her concern after she saw a solo swan on the oval lake.

A lone swan caused concern last week

"I love seeing swans on the lake, but always get worried when there’s one alone. They aren’t supposed to be alone…" and then on a second photo she penned: "Oh no he's still by himself [heartbroken emoji]."

For fans wishing to know more about day-to-day life inside of Althorp and it's impressive history, Charles and his wife Karen have launched a video series dedicated to educating people on their property.

It allows followers to go behind the scenes at the stately home, uncovering historical gems and tales of the past.

While the house isn't open to visitors at the moment it is set to reopen in summer for the public to tour the grounds and beautiful rooms.

Princess Diana is buried on the island in the centre of the oval lake

Keep an eye on their website and social channels for exact opening dates.

