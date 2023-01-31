Charles Spencer's poignant afternoon at Princess Diana's resting place The late Princess of Wales has been laid to rest at Althorp

Earl Charles Spencer loves to share insights from his beautiful home Althorp, posting photographs past and present, and on Tuesday, the Earl spent the afternoon down at the Oval Lake where his sister, the late Princess Diana is buried.

The 58-year-old has previously spoken about the special resting place, watch the video to see how he describes the atmosphere of the peaceful spot…

During his visit on Tuesday, the Earl shared a poignant photo from the edge of the lake in the last bit of sunshine of the day. The skies were blue and the trees were bare as Charles took the quick snap. The grass looks beautifully manicured and he added the caption: "By the Oval – Althorp's lake," to inform his followers.

The Earl shared this new look at the lake

Diana's final resting place is only accessible via boat, as it's on an island in the centre of the lake. In Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare, he detailed how he and his wife Meghan Markle took the boat trip to pay their respects to his late mother.

All didn't go as planned during the secret visit as the small vessel apparently got stuck in the mud but luckily Diana's brother was on hand to give them "a little push" so they could make it to the land in the centre of the lake.

Charles often shares beautiful images of his home online

Visitors to Althorp, when the property is open in the summer months, are unable to access Diana's gravesite. However, there is an onsite memorial area for the former Princess of Wales – a temple where people like to leave floral tributes and cards when they visit.

Prince Harry made another revelation in his book, explaining that he had wished to be buried alongside his mother on the island of the lake but that was not deemed possible.

Instead the Prince has chosen to have his body laid to rest at Frogmore House, which is where he celebrated his wedding to Meghan.

