Princess Diana's fans moved by 'hauntingly beautiful' grave photo

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer often spends time at his sister's grave site which is located on the grounds of his ancestral home, Althorp House.

When the Earl shared two misty images of his property, including the lake where she is buried, Diana fans couldn't contain themselves in the comments section. Many added heartbroken emojis and some left emotional tributes to the late Princess. One follower branded the photo "hauntingly beautiful", and we can see why...

"Hauntingly beautiful, poignantly sad!" penned one, and: "The lake photo looks like a painting. So beautiful in the mist, holding its secret beauty for another day," wrote another. A third added: "Thank you for sharing these beautiful pictures, there’s no better place For Princess Diana."

The Earl shared two images of his property, one of the exterior drenched in an eerie mist and another of the foggy lake where Princess Diana has been buried.

"Beautifully foggy morning today," wrote Charles. Adding the hashtags: "#althorp #novembermorning #spencerfamily #historichouse #fog #statelyhome #northamptonshire #englishcountryside."

A plinth with an urn on top can be faintly made out on the island, as part of Diana's memorial.

An eerie video was also shared by the Earl with the misty weather again providing a sombre backdrop...

Members of the public cannot visit Althorp at the moment, and when they are, they are unable to access the island to pay their respects. However, there is a dedicated temple on-site where the Earl allows people to leave floral tributes to Prince William and Prince Harry's late mother.

Charles recently revealed that the temple, although dedicated to his late sister, was not actually constructed for her.

There is a temple on site

Taking to Instagram, he penned: "Beautiful autumn colours in the grounds of @althorphouse today. This temple, now dedicated to my late sister’s memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer. He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars. In 1798 initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock."

