Princess Beatrice's stepson's particular house rules revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have recently celebrated some happy family news as Beatrice's sister Eugenie is expecting her second child.

Beatrice has one daughter, Sienna, and she is also a stepmother to Edoardo's firstborn from a previous relationship with Dara Huang. Edoardo's son Christopher Woolf lives with his mother in London and it turns out their house has been curated with a specific set of rules.

Dara explained her interior no-nos

The mother-of-one is an interior designer by trade, and her eye for design naturally trickles down to her own home, and in a revealing video posted to her 50,000 Instagram followers, Dara revealed the style things she would never do in her home.

The list included leaving walls blank, leaving clutter exposed and not using various lighting in the same room. Dara's went through her points in a video set to music, and the clip sparked a reaction from fans.

"Wow great ideas like them," penned one, and: "Gorgeous.. beautiful!" added another.

Six-year-old Christopher, who is known as Wolfie, lives in the most wonderful surroundings, a beautifully decorated home in Kensington.

Wolfie lives in Kensington with his mother

Thanks to Dara's Instagram feed fans have been offered up several looks inside the stunning abode, including a huge bedroom with large Georgian windows.

Their chic living room is designed with a cream and brown colour scheme, including a linen cream sofa, a Perspex coffee table and a whole wall of books.

One of the highlights of the picture-perfect space is a very special TV. Dara has DIY-ed a fake mirrored television in her lounge, using a sheet of plexiglass. The creative shared a video of the process to her Instagram feed, inspiring her followers.

Her son has shown his own creative side and regularly paints on large canvases just like his mother. Watch him at work...

There has been one incident, however, when Wolfie's mother wasn't as impressed with her son's enthusiasm for art, and that's when he took white paint and accidentally painted the carpet inside of their London home during an expressive outburst.

