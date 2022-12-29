Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo unveils wine cellar like you've never seen before The royal's husband has an eye for design

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi stepped out at Sandringham for the church service on Christmas Day, along with Edoardo's son Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, but ahead of the festive break the royal's husband has been busy at work.

Edoardo has showcased one of his latest interior design projects on his @banda.property Instagram account, including a jaw-dropping glass wine cellar which is like nothing we've ever seen before.

The room is glass-fronted with Crittal style doors and inside there are floor-to-ceiling shelves filled with bottles of wine.

The breathtaking post had the caption: "A small glimpse of our Milan project. Getting ready for Christmas dinner. Let's start by tasting a good red wine from this wonderful wine cellar."

We adore the wine cellar Edoardo has designed

As expected, the unique space for storing vino received a lot of love, including over 1,600 likes and a swathe of gushing emojis left in the comments section.

It's not the first time Beatrice's partner has impressed us with his work project as recently he showcased a swanky minimalist dining room furnished with rattan Mid-Century chairs. Another photo showed an elegant olive tree in the corner of the room, while a second was poised as the centrepiece of a Scandi-inspired marble table.

Check out the modern dining room designed by the royal's husband

Fans haven't had chance to see inside Beatrice and Edoardo's own private home in the Cotswolds which they acquired earlier in the year.

It is unknown if the couple have relocated to the countryside with their baby girl Sienna, as initially they were holding off on moving while renovations at the property took place.

The £3 million home is said to have six-foot security gates installed for the family and HELLO! understands the home also comes complete with a swimming pool and tennis courts. It sounds dreamy! Of course, the princess is used to luxury having grown up at Royal Lodge with her father Prince Andrew and mother Sarah Ferguson.

