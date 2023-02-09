Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's surprising childhood homes

Princess Beatrice, 34, and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 39, have relocated from London to the Cotswolds with their young daughter Sienna, but the couple have lived in a variety of different – and rather interesting – homes.

While Beatrice grew up at Royal Lodge with her father Prince Andrew, mother Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie and later lived at St James's Palace, but her husband's upbringing was very different indeed. However, the couple have known eachother for many years...

Speaking to the Telegraph, Edoardo revealed his childhood living situation: "We lived in old mill houses, that kind of thing – I like trying to work out how to make an old building function for modern life," he said

Perhaps that's where his passion for property comes from now, as Creative Director at Banda Property, an interior design studio that works on jaw-dropping projects all over the world.

Edoardo's upbringing was different to Princess Beatrice's

In the same interview, Edoardo touched upon his own creativity, saying: "I love seeing a vision through and I’ve always liked the thought of creating homes."

We're sure there's lots of personality that he can stamp over their new family abode in the Cotswolds which according to The Express, is worth a dazzling £3million. It boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts, and it also has a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house!

The family have moved to the Cotswolds

The couple will still have links to London and the surrounding areas with Edoardo's son with ex-fiancée Dara Huang, Wolfie, living in Kensington and Beatrice's parents being in Windsor.

Edoardo's impressive interiors projects in recent times have included a mesmerising cinema room and a wine cellar like nothing we've ever seen before. The breathtaking photos are shared on the company's Instagram account which has amassed a dazzling 152,000 followers.

Edoardo showcases his company's projects online

"Gorgeous", "Stunning" and "Beautiful" are words that appear in the comments section very frequently, and we can't help but agree!

