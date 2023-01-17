Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo showcases mega-plush private cinema room

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has an incredible eye for design, and he often shares his incredible projects from his company Banda Property, including new-age wine cellars and jaw-dropping dining rooms.

On Monday, his work Instagram account shared images of a mesmerising cinema room – and it's the stuff dreams are made of!

"We are very proud to share with you the final version of the cinema room in our Milan project, the perfect place to relax while watching a film. #designforliving #bandadesignstudio #cinemaroom #interiors," the post read.

Edoardo's team created an incredible cinema room

The first image revealed a bespoke sofa corner with luxurious velvet drapes behind it. The floor is herringbone and there are cinema-style spotlights on the ceiling.

The second snap is the view from the floral couch, revealing the mammoth movie screen and there's also a glimpse into the adjacent room that appears to be a reading nook with shelves of books.

The couple are moving out of London to the Cotswolds

As expected, many of the account's 150,000 followers were quick to respond to the beautiful space with emojis and lots of praise.

"Oh this is a private Cinema room. So beautiful and cosy with those warm colours. A masterpiece," one commented, and: "Fantastic work!" added another. A third wrote: "Wow!! Incredible!!" alongside love heart eye emojis.

Edoardo's design skills will be required at home as well as the couple are relocating to a £3million house in the Cotswolds this year.

Edoardo has a son from a previous relationship

Beatrice and Edoardo will move with their young daughter Sienna, who was born in 2021, and we're sure they will be visited regularly by Edoardo's son Christopher aka 'Wolfie', who lives in London with his mother Dara Huang.

The youngster has been seen in public with his royal side of the family and he stepped out with his royal stepmother and dad on Christmas Day 2022, when they attended a church service at Sandringham alongside the monarch, King Charles III.

