Sarah Ferguson's glimpse into new home life with the late Queen's corgis The Duchess of York lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, 63, has shared an emotional message on Instagram Stories for a cause close to her heart, and on her feed she's put on a brave face with a glimpse into her life at Royal Lodge with ex-husband Prince Andrew.

The mother-of-two wrote: "Lots to smile about lately! And it is very important to remember that there is always something to smile about," as she shared a photo of herself standing in the hallway of her grand home.

The Duchess shared a photo inside of her home

As well as being able to admire the luxury décor inside her property, including gilded photo frames and antique furniture, the image reveals what appears to be a dog bowl on the floor, giving an insight into her life with the late Queen's corgis that she and Andrew took on after Her Majesty passed away.

Muick and Sandy were the dogs that the royal couple took in, to join their already busy household of five Norfolk terriers.

The separated couple still live together

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sarah touched upon the "honour" of taking on the Queen's beloved pets. The Duchess said: "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now," when asked how they were settling in.

Their jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property, which has belonged to Andrew since the Queen Mother's death in 2002, is the perfect place to raise their canine clan.

Not only is the building itself a vast space for the pet pooches to roam, there is also a mammoth garden for them to explore and beautiful grounds around the property ideal for long walks. Watch this video to see Sarah's dreamy outdoor space...

Despite having lived there for many years, Andrew cannot do as he pleases with the Grade II listed home and he has a strict set of rules he has to follow.

The royal leases the home from the Crown Estate, and this agreement was established with a £1million one-off payment. Under the terms of the unique contract, Andrew must follow particular rules when it comes to refurbishments and changes at the property.

