Sarah Ferguson's Valentine's makeover at home she shares with ex Prince Andrew The Duchess lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson resides at Royal Lodge with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and she often gives glimpses into their private residence via her YouTube channel, Fergie and Friends, where she reads children's books.

On Thursday, the royal uploaded a new video to her channel, which saw her read the book Extra Special Heart by Carli Valentine. For the romantic edition, Sarah created a suitably beautiful backdrop inside her house.

Sarah transformed Royal Lodge

The mother-of-two decorated the area for her video with an array of red, pink and gold balloons, love heart bunting, paper decorations, a cuddly teddy bear and four large letters spelling out the word love.

Sarah sat in the middle of the display for her storytime, reading enthusiastically to her fans as illustrations popped up on the screen.

The property has personalised swings in the garden

The jaw-dropping Grade II-listed property is leased by Andrew from the Crown Estate and it is where he and Sarah raised their two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Set within 21 acres of secluded grounds, the home is so picturesque and the outdoor space boasts plenty of open space. Videos of the garden also reveal that Eugenie has a personalised wooden swing from her childhood hanging from one of the trees.

Sarah even once shared a look inside her private bedroom at the home including her stunning dressing table where she gets ready. The traditional dresser has a three-fold mirror on top of it and a multitude of sweet trinkets. Take a look...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson gives a glimpse inside her bedroom

The Duchess is set to become a grandmother again soon as Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, and she can't contain her excitement.

Taking to her personal Instagram account, the Duchess posted an adorable shot of her eldest grandchild, August Brooksbank, wearing a yellow raincoat as he jumped through puddles.

"You will be sharing puddles, Augie! Superb news, Granny heaven…. So deeply grateful," she captioned the post.

