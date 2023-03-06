Mrs Hinch reacts to backlash over her latest home cleaning video

Mrs Hinch, whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, has been forced to defend herself after one fan critiqued her latest cleaning video shot at her family home Hinch Farm.

The mother-of-two shared a quick video as she finished up cleaning her loo, but she did not show the whole cleaning process, which caused one fan to DM her personally, writing: "People want to see you cleaning. Not just saying you've cleaned."

Sophie shared her response on her Instagram Story. She wrote: "I don’t have time today to film and edit that sort of content I'm sorry. But my boys are not at nursery today as it's a Sunday and I want to be with them not editing content which can take hours."

She then shared the screenshot along with a longer comment, writing: "No shade here at all but just a reminder that you can't please everyone in life, so don't pressure yourseld to do so. ESPECIALLY on social media. I received lots of messages last week saying ' I love it when you just chat in your stories soph please how us around your home' but then I'll get messages like this that make me feel like it's my 'place' and that's how I should be working on here. However the truth is as a busy working mum… I was just so pleased that I managed to squeeze in a toilet clean [laughing face emojis]."

The star has previously spoken out about the stresses of parenting, voicing her concern for bringing up two boys.

The cleanfluencer has shown off many rooms inside her sprawling home with her husband and two boys including their jaw-dropping utility room complete with farmhouse sink and plenty of storage.

Sophie and Jamie's master bedroom is a highlight of the house, which has an amazing candelabra light fixture and statement four-posted bed. The swoon-worthy bed got a lot of attention in the comments section, and we can see why.

Mrs Hinch has amassed 4.6million Instagram followers since she started making simple cleaning videos and now she even has her very own range at Tesco, where fans can buy Mrs Hinch homeware items.

