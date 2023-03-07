Prince William and Princess Kate's fortress-style security features at new home The Wales' live in Windsor with their children George, Charlotte and Louis

The Prince and Princess of Wales reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It was reported that the family wanted more privacy away from the goldfish bowl of London, and their secluded home also provides heightened security.

There is a special gatehouse and multiple security gates for visitors to get through. Here's everything you need to know...

The Windsor estate is vast

As the property is located within the larger Windsor estate where the castle sits, it benefits from a hidden location and plus, "there are seven gated entrances and exits to Windsor Castle," according to the Daily Mail.

Plus, the inside of the home hasn't be pictured at all meaning it remains top secret. However, William did allow fans to see a small glimpse inside during a video call...

Prince William's brother Prince Harry also has dedicated security at his private home over in the US, but the difference is that it is funded by Harry out of his own pocket as he is no longer a senior royal.

It was Harry's wife Meghan Markle's interview with The Cut which revealed they have an in-person security team.

Journalist Allison P. Davies accompanied the Duchess on the school run, and it was divulged that the family have extra security on hand.

"At a stoplight, she reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner," the writer said.

King Charles' estate also has strict security features

Security is of course of utmost importance for the royals, and The King's level of safety is unparalleled.

King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's countryside bolthole, Highgrove House, has a whole host of hidden security measures to keep the monarch safe, including a panic room, a no-fly zone and special laws that apply to the grounds.

There has been a lot of fierce speculation about what could be stored in the safe panic room space, anything from food through to possible blood supplies that match the blood groups of Charles and Camilla!

