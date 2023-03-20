Why this Easter is doubly painful for Prince William and Princess Kate The Wales family are preparing for Easter next month

Prince William and Princess Kate released beautiful family photographs on Sunday to celebrate Mother's Day, and next month will see the Wales family celebrating again, as they mark Easter.

This year will be a doubly tough time for the family though as it is the first one without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022. Additionally, it will be sad due to the fact that the family originally relocated to Windsor to be closer to the Queen before she passed, and the Easter celebrations will take place right on their doorstep, at St George's Chapel.

The family will have time off over Easter

It is thought King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla will attend the Easter service at the church, just as his late mother once did.

William and Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will also get time off school to celebrate Easter, and it is likely that the whole family could depart on a getaway to make the most of the time off.

In 2022, the royal couple took the trip to Courchevel in France for a luxury skiing trip, and there's every chance they could take this trip again.

The Wales family are keen skiers and could be heading to the slopes this Easter

The family have not officially announced what they will be doing for the occasion, and neither has Prince William's brother Prince Harry, who lives across the pond in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, what the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan revealed is that when Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet, the pair orchestrated an ambitious Easter egg hunt around the grounds of their glorious Montecito mansion for their son Archie.

Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland was also present during the set up for the trail which was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in their huge private estate.

